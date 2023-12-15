What is `__init__.py` for in Python?

Wamaitha N.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

What is __init__.py used for in Python?

The Solution

In Python projects, if you create a file called __init__.py in a directory then Python will treat that directory as a package. A package in Python is a collection of modules (individual .py files) that can be imported into other Python files.

In older versions of Python (before 3.3), it was necessary to create an __init__.py file in a package before you could use import statements in the form from mypackage import mymodule . Since version 3.3 and the implementation of PEP 420, Python will automatically create “Namespace Packages” implicitly in many cases. This means that __init__.py is now often optional, but it’s still useful to structure your initialization code and define how statements like from mypackage import * should work.

Let’s take a look at what the __init__.py file does with an example Python package. Imagine we have a calculator script that imports a divider and multiplier module from an operations package.

Our directory structure looks like this:

Click to Copy ├── calculator.py └── operations ├── divider.py └── multiplier.py

And our three files look like this:

Click to Copy # calculator.py from operations import multiplier, divider mymultiplier = multiplier.Multiplier() result = mymultiplier.multiply(2, 5) print(f"2 x 5 is {result}") mydivider = divider.Divider() result = mydivider.divide(10, 2) print(f"10 / 2 is {result}")

Click to Copy # operations/divider.py class Divider: def divide(self, a, b): return a / b

Click to Copy # operations/multiplier.py class Multiplier: def multiply(self, a, b): return a * b

In Python 3.3 and above, this works fine. When we run from operations import multiplier , Python treats the operations subdirectory as a Namespace Package and imports the multiplier module from that package. In previous versions of Python, this would have raised an error:

Click to Copy File "calculator.py", line 1, in <module> from operations import multiplier ImportError: No module named operations

And simply adding a blank file called __init__.py in the operations directory would fix the issue.

Click to Copy touch operations/__init__.py

Now running the calculator.py script would work as expected:

Click to Copy 2 x 5 is 10 10 / 2 is 5.0

What does __init__.py do?

Even in Python 3.3 and above, creating an __init__.py file will change the behavior of your scripts, though these changes are more subtle than in older versions of Python. It can automatically define the __file__ metadata of your package, which is useful.

If you import a package and inspect it with Python’s built-in dir function, you’ll see a difference with and without having an __init__.py file.

Add the following to the top of calculator.py :

Click to Copy # calculator.py import operations print(dir(operations)) print(operations.__file__)

This shows us all the variables available in the operations package and prints out its path on the system. Without an __init__.py file in your operations subdirectory, you’ll see the following:

Click to Copy ['__doc__', '__file__', '__loader__', '__name__', '__package__', '__path__', '__spec__'] None

You can see that Python has automatically added some metadata in the variables starting and ending with two underscores, like __file__ .

However, the None on the next line shows that the __file__ variable is blank.

If you create an __init__.py file in the operations subdirectory, it is now an explicit package. If you run the calculator.py file again, you’ll now see some differences in the output:

Click to Copy ['__builtins__', '__cached__', '__doc__', '__file__', '__loader__', '__name__', '__package__', '__path__', '__spec__'] /Users/g/python_init_example/operations/__init__.py

Now the full path to the __init__.py file has been used as the __file__ variable for the operations package. Python has also added the __builtins__ and __cached__ metadata variables for us.

Using __init__.py to run code and control * imports

Larger and more complicated packages often use __init__.py to better organize code and to run any initialization that should be run automatically when the package is imported.

For example, you could add the line print("Hi from __init__.py") to your operations/__init__.py file. Now if you import the operations package, it will run the print statement immediately:

Click to Copy python_init_example$ python3 Python 3.11.5 (main, Aug 24 2023, 15:09:45) [Clang 14.0.3 (clang-1403.0.22.14.1)] on darwin Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> import operations Hi from init

A common thing to define in the __init__.py is the __all__ variable. This overwrites what modules and functions should be imported when a user runs an import statement in the form from mypackage import * .

By default, Python does not import modules from a package. So if we changed the first line in our calculator.py file to import everything from operations , it would not work.

Click to Copy # calculator.py # broken import unless we explicitly define `__all__` in `__init__.py` from operations import * mymultiplier = multiplier.Multiplier() result = mymultiplier.multiply(2, 5) print(f"2 x 5 is {result}") mydivider = divider.Divider() result = mydivider.divide(10, 2) print(f"10 / 2 is {result}")

If we run calculator.py now, we’ll get an error:

Click to Copy Traceback (most recent call last): File "/Users/g/python_init_example/calculator.py", line 3, in <module> mymultiplier = multiplier.Multiplier() ^^^^^^^^^^ NameError: name 'multiplier' is not defined

But if we add the following line to operations/__init__.py :

Click to Copy __all__ = ['divider', 'multiplier']

the calculator.py script will run as expected: