What is `__init__.py` for in Python?

What is
__init__.py used for in Python?
In Python projects, if you create a file called
__init__.py in a directory then Python will treat that directory as a package. A package in Python is a collection of modules (individual .py files) that can be imported into other Python files.
In older versions of Python (before 3.3), it was necessary to create an
__init__.py file in a package before you could use import statements in the form
from mypackage import mymodule. Since version 3.3 and the implementation of PEP 420, Python will automatically create “Namespace Packages” implicitly in many cases. This means that
__init__.py is now often optional, but it’s still useful to structure your initialization code and define how statements like
from mypackage import * should work.
Let’s take a look at what the
__init__.py file does with an example Python package. Imagine we have a
calculator script that imports a
divider and
multiplier module from an
operations package.
Our directory structure looks like this:
├── calculator.py └── operations ├── divider.py └── multiplier.py
And our three files look like this:
# calculator.py from operations import multiplier, divider mymultiplier = multiplier.Multiplier() result = mymultiplier.multiply(2, 5) print(f"2 x 5 is {result}") mydivider = divider.Divider() result = mydivider.divide(10, 2) print(f"10 / 2 is {result}")
# operations/divider.py class Divider: def divide(self, a, b): return a / b
# operations/multiplier.py class Multiplier: def multiply(self, a, b): return a * b
In Python 3.3 and above, this works fine. When we run
from operations import multiplier, Python treats the
operations subdirectory as a Namespace Package and imports the
multiplier module from that package. In previous versions of Python, this would have raised an error:
File "calculator.py", line 1, in <module> from operations import multiplier ImportError: No module named operations
And simply adding a blank file called
__init__.py in the
operations directory would fix the issue.
touch operations/__init__.py
Now running the
calculator.py script would work as expected:
2 x 5 is 10 10 / 2 is 5.0
__init__.py do?
Even in Python 3.3 and above, creating an
__init__.py file will change the behavior of your scripts, though these changes are more subtle than in older versions of Python. It can automatically define the
__file__ metadata of your package, which is useful.
If you import a package and inspect it with Python’s built-in
dir function, you’ll see a difference with and without having an
__init__.py file.
Add the following to the top of
calculator.py:
# calculator.py import operations print(dir(operations)) print(operations.__file__)
This shows us all the variables available in the operations package and prints out its path on the system. Without an
__init__.py file in your
operations subdirectory, you’ll see the following:
['__doc__', '__file__', '__loader__', '__name__', '__package__', '__path__', '__spec__'] None
You can see that Python has automatically added some metadata in the variables starting and ending with two underscores, like
__file__.
However, the
None on the next line shows that the
__file__ variable is blank.
If you create an
__init__.py file in the
operations subdirectory, it is now an explicit package. If you run the
calculator.py file again, you’ll now see some differences in the output:
['__builtins__', '__cached__', '__doc__', '__file__', '__loader__', '__name__', '__package__', '__path__', '__spec__'] /Users/g/python_init_example/operations/__init__.py
Now the full path to the
__init__.py file has been used as the
__file__ variable for the
operations package. Python has also added the
__builtins__ and
__cached__ metadata variables for us.
__init__.py to run code and control
* imports
Larger and more complicated packages often use
__init__.py to better organize code and to run any initialization that should be run automatically when the package is imported.
For example, you could add the line
print("Hi from __init__.py") to your
operations/__init__.py file. Now if you import the operations package, it will run the
python_init_example$ python3 Python 3.11.5 (main, Aug 24 2023, 15:09:45) [Clang 14.0.3 (clang-1403.0.22.14.1)] on darwin Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> import operations Hi from init
A common thing to define in the
__init__.py is the
__all__ variable. This overwrites what modules and functions should be imported when a user runs an import statement in the form
from mypackage import *.
By default, Python does not import modules from a package. So if we changed the first line in our
calculator.py file to import everything from
operations, it would not work.
# calculator.py # broken import unless we explicitly define `__all__` in `__init__.py` from operations import * mymultiplier = multiplier.Multiplier() result = mymultiplier.multiply(2, 5) print(f"2 x 5 is {result}") mydivider = divider.Divider() result = mydivider.divide(10, 2) print(f"10 / 2 is {result}")
If we run
calculator.py now, we’ll get an error:
Traceback (most recent call last): File "/Users/g/python_init_example/calculator.py", line 3, in <module> mymultiplier = multiplier.Multiplier() ^^^^^^^^^^ NameError: name 'multiplier' is not defined
But if we add the following line to
operations/__init__.py:
__all__ = ['divider', 'multiplier']
the
calculator.py script will run as expected:
2 x 5 is 10 10 / 2 is 5.0
