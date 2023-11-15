Write a Python Pandas DataFrame to a CSV file

The Problem

Using Python, how can I create a CSV file from a Pandas DataFrame? My DataFrame contains Unicode characters. Also, is there a way to use a character other than a comma as a delimiter?

The Solution

We can do this using the DataFrame object’s to_csv method, which provides several optional keyword arguments for handling different inputs and modifying its output. For example:

Click to Copy import pandas as pd data = { "Name": ["Alice", "Bob", "André"], "Age": [30, 25, 35], "City": ["New York", "Paris", "London"], } df = pd.DataFrame(data) df.to_csv("people.csv", index=False, encoding="utf-8", sep=";")

After creating our DataFrame, we save it to people.csv , using the following keyword arguments:

index=False : this will prevent the DataFrame’s row labels from being included in the CSV file.

: this will prevent the DataFrame’s row labels from being included in the CSV file. encoding="utf-8" : this ensures that the file is saved with UTF-8 encoding, preserving the Unicode character in “André.”

: this ensures that the file is saved with UTF-8 encoding, preserving the Unicode character in “André.” sep=";" : this tells our function to create a CSV file that uses semicolons rather than commas as delimiters.

Our people.csv file should look like this: