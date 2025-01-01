Staff Security Engineer, Application & Platform Security

About the role

The security team is responsible for and committed to securing all things Sentry. From our customers, to our code, and everything in between, the security team is involved in all aspects of the business in pursuit of that goal.

Sentry is looking for a Security Engineer to join our growing security team, working across application and platform security domains to drive security solutions for hardening our evolving cloud based application and Kubernetes platform. You will partner with engineering to mature Sentry’s holistic cloud platform security posture through effective security architecture, threat modeling, coding, and mentoring.

In this role you will

Lead highly impactful initiatives to solve critical security challenges, from idea formulation to design and implementation.

Build and nurture cross-company relationships with technical leaders to influence and achieve security objectives.

Evaluate and plan long term architectural improvements to enable flexible, zero trust systems in a growing tech stack.

Research and evaluate new technologies to enhance the company's security posture with an eye towards scalability.

Identify potential threats and vulnerabilities in our systems and data, as well as help develop and implement solutions to safeguard them.

Enable cross-functional teams to implement security solutions aligned with Secure-by-Design concepts and standards.

Mentor and guide other engineers.

You’ll love this job if you

Are excited to dive deeply into a continually growing Kubernetes tech stack with many greenfield opportunities for zero trust methodologies.

Want to be an early member of an agile and engineering focused security team.

Enjoy collaborating with passionate security, platform, and infrastructure engineers who are eager for ideas and action.

Are passionate about creating and collaborating on technical designs and plansAre motivated to continue developing and learning new skills.

Qualifications

10+ years of industry experience designing, building, and supporting large-scale distributed systems in production.

Strong fundamentals in computer science skills.

Experience in securing container based environments, preferable GCP and/or AWS cloud Expert-level understanding of designing secure Kubernetes.

Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Experienced and comfortable programming in at least one language, with a strong preference for Python, Go, or Rust.

Applied knowledge of cryptography, PKI, TLS, and practical implementations.

An up to date understanding of the threat landscape as it pertains to SaaS companies.

Strong communication skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 to $300,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

