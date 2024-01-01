Senior Software Engineer, APIs and Integrations

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Engineering organizations use Sentry to triage and debug production software issues and they want Sentry to be integrated with their internal tools or other SaaS apps (e.g. GitHub, Jira, Slack, etc). The Ecosystem team enables their use-cases by maintaining a suite of business-critical core integrations, and providing an integration platform for new apps to build against.

We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer to lead the team.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features/integrations with other SaaS services using Django (Python) and React (TypeScript) in our open-source codebase

Build and maintain API tooling and related services, and help engineers across the company to adopt them in their teams

Design and implement scalable interfaces that can be reused within broad categories of SaaS apps (e.g. communication apps like Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams)

Research other SaaS apps, either through documentation or hands-on exploration, to find the best way to augment Sentry’s product experience with them

Contribute to the engineering goals of the team, and advocate for your ideas to be included in the product roadmap

Build tests, set up monitoring and alerts for your work to maintain a high engineering standard for Sentry

Review code from your teammates and mentor less-experienced engineers

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create

Have good intuitions to recognize a great developer experience on the API layer and product layer, and you strive to make sure you are shipping features that raises that bar for us

Operate with a high level of ownership over the outcomes of your work, and you expect the same from your team

Have excellent organization skills and you can articulate priorities to the team. You understand the challenge of shipping new features while maintaining existing functionality, and you have found the balance between them in previous roles

Want to be the change you seek in the world of dev tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product

Qualifications

8+ years of experience building user-facing web applications and APIs.

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience.

Have substantial experience with backend frameworks/languages to build large-scale web applications. Brownie points for familiarity with Django.

Have experience with frontend frameworks/languages to be self-sufficient on simple changes.

Have experience leading engineering teams or complex technical projects.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

