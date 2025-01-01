Software Engineer (iOS), SDK

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Mobile SDK Engineer on our client infrastructure team (SDK), you'll join a cross-functional group of engineers who are responsible for the client-facing operation of Sentry.

This includes building and maintaining our mobile SDKs (iOS, Android, React Native and Flutter) that are used to send events to the Sentry backend. You will primarily own our iOS SDK, as well as the Mobile platform end-to-end. This means you will also be involved in the design and evolution of the APIs and product experiences powering our Mobile offerings.

In this role you will

Work with product engineering and client infrastructure teams to improve and evolve Sentry's Mobile products - like building the future of performance monitoring, and working on new technologies like Session Replay

Use a variety of programming languages, systems, and technologies to own and solve problems related to mobile SDKs: Swift/Objective-C, JavaScript/TypeScript, Kotlin/Java and Dart

Collaborate with the other SDK teams on API and protocol design that scale (we ingest over a billion events every day)

Engage with teams and stakeholders across the company to drive strategic initiatives for the mobile team

Write unit and integration tests that ensure the correctness of your work, as well as strong documentation to help educate both peers and customers

Assist Customer Operations to resolve live customer issues when bugs sneak into production caused by the SDKs

You’ll love this job if you

Take pride in building features that don't just work, but are also delightful to use

Are intrigued by the chance to build a product by developers, for developers

Enjoy contributing to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Love to work with collaborative, thoughtful engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Qualifications

3+ years as a Software Engineer and/or related role (e.g. mobile app developer, SDK engineer)

Experience in developing for mobile platforms (iOS and/or Android)

Experience in programming languages used on mobile platforms

Bonus points for experience with Flutter, C/C++, React Native, or maintaining open source libraries

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Live in the Vienna area or are willing to relocate

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position This is a full-time position



We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 60,844,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 79,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

