GTM Technology and Systems Leader

About the role

Reporting to our Head of Revenue Operations, you will own and lead the strategic direction, implementation, and ongoing optimization of our Go-To-Market (GTM) technology stack. This role is pivotal in architecting, building, and implementing technology solutions that are tightly aligned with Sentry.io's business processes and GTM strategy. Your primary focus will be on driving operational efficiency, enhancing data integrity for informed decision-making, and empowering our GTM teams to deliver exceptional value to developers worldwide. You will be responsible for building and maintaining a scalable GTM systems roadmap, ensuring its alignment with Sentry.io's ambitious growth objectives and multi-faceted GTM strategy.

A critical aspect of this role involves establishing strong, collaborative partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders across Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations to deeply understand their specific needs and translate them into impactful technology enhancements and seamless workflows. Beyond the innovative development and deployment of new solutions, you will also be responsible for maintaining the integrity, functionality, and optimal performance of existing GTM technology solutions, actively seeking opportunities for continuous improvement and optimization.

In this role you will

Develop and execute a comprehensive GTM technology strategy aligned with Sentry’s diverse GTM motions (direct sales, PLG, open source/self-serve).

Establish and champion best practices for system architecture, robust data governance, thorough documentation, stringent protocols, and effective end-user training across all Go-To-Market systems to ensure their reliability, efficiency, and impact.

Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and security to enable reliable reporting and informed decision-making.

Build and maintain a scalable GTM systems roadmap focused on revenue growth, efficiency, and developer-centric mission.

Lead the adoption of cutting-edge and AI-powered technologies to optimize the GTM tech stack.

Partner with Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Product, and Finance leadership to deliver impactful technology solutions.

Manage and maintain the core GTM technology stack, including Salesforce, Marketo, Gong, Leandata and their interaction with our BI platforms and data warehouses.

Implement best practices for system architecture, data governance, security, and training across all GTM systems.

Continuously stay abreast of emerging trends and advancements in Go-To-Market technologies, proactively evaluating their potential to benefit Sentry.io and recommending and implementing solutions that drive significant competitive advantage.

Our tool stack: Salesforce, Gong.io, Leandata, MonetizeNow, Marketo, Looker, BigQuery, Zapier, Coefficient, Slack

You’ll love this job if you

Are an autonomous 10x operator who is obsessed with building the highly efficient and scalable GTM processes.

Are a creative problem-solver who relishes the opportunity to craft innovative & valuable solutions, systems and automation.

Nerd out on the intricacies of GTM technologies and system architecture.

Find joy and purpose in architecting and optimizing GTM systems that drive efficiency and have a measurable impact.

Possess humility — no work is too trivial if it’s impactful.

Strive to continuously assess and implement new, cutting-edge technologies, including AI-powered tools, to elevate GTM operations.

Thrive in an unstructured, self-paced environment that values high-quality execution and the ability to move fast & iterate.

Possess a high intellectual curiosity and a desire to learn.

Are intrinsically motivated to ensure the accuracy, consistency, and security of data across all GTM systems, empowering data-driven insights and strategic decision-making.

Are a technology enthusiast who genuinely enjoys discussing technical concepts, building relationships, and staying ahead of emerging GTM trends.

Possess a strong drive to establish and champion best practices in GTM system architecture, data governance, and security to maintain a robust and reliable infrastructure.

You thrive on a team that champions your autonomy, trusts your intuition, and is deeply invested in your growth.

Qualifications

8+ years of progressive experience in building, managing, and optimizing GTM operations and systems within a high-growth SaaS environment.

Expert-level proficiency in Salesforce, with a deep understanding of its architecture, data model, and integration capabilities.

Demonstrable experience in developing and successfully executing comprehensive GTM systems strategies and roadmaps that are tightly aligned with overarching business objectives.

Proven track record of designing, implementing, and optimizing scalable and automated GTM processes and workflows, leveraging industry best practices.

Exceptional project management and organizational skills, with the ability to effectively manage multiple priorities, meet deadlines, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Outstanding communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills, with the proven ability to effectively interact and build strong relationships with both technical and non-technical stakeholders across all levels of the organization.

Familiarity with data warehousing and business intelligence tools like BigQuery and Looker and their integration capabilities with SFDC is a plus.

Relevant Salesforce certifications, such as Salesforce Certified Administrator, Salesforce Certified Sales Cloud Consultant, or Salesforce Certified Platform App Builder.

Experience with sales engagement platforms (e.g., Outreach, Salesloft) and conversational intelligence tools (e.g., Gong).

Prior experience working in a high-growth, product-led SaaS company, with a strong understanding of PLG principles and their impact on GTM systems.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $200,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

