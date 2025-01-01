Senior Product Manager, Core Product

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As the Senior Product Manager for Core Product, you’ll drive forward Sentry’s product by strengthening core workflows used by millions of developers while collaborating with other teams to add their new products into the core workflow.

In this role you will

Collaborate with world-class Engineering and Design teams to develop insights using multiple methods (Customer Interviews, Analytics, surveys and more) on the core use cases & customer segments of our Issues Product.

Identify gaps & opportunities to drive our core product forward.

Align executive stakeholders (CTO, CPO, etc) to create a multi-quarter action plan.

Drive forward an action plan from inception to launch.

You’ll love this job if you

Appreciate the use of multi-methods to craft product strategy.

Enjoy digging into data, setting measurable goals and driving the team’s execution.

Like collaborating not only with Eng & Design but also with GTM functions like Docs, Marketing, Sales Engineers & Account management.

Enjoy working in a fast pace environment.

Qualifications

6+ years experience as a Product Manager, driving initiatives from inception to launch to impact with sizable resources behind them.

You have demonstrated a “growth mindset” throughout your career, as some of the things we are trying to do here have never been done before.

Strong analytical and communication skills

Preferred qualifications: MBA graduate from a top school, or world-class product management hands-on program like Google’s APM or Meta’s RPM. Experience working in PLG companies and/or consumer growth teams. Engineering background or demonstrated technical curiosity. 6+ years working with software companies.



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive.

