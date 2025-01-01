Senior Software Engineer, Product Foundation

About the role

Engineering organizations rely on Sentry to triage and debug production issues quickly. This is only possible with a stable notification platform that effectively notifies the right people, at the right time, using the tools they use everyday. The Product Foundation team owns fundamental building blocks to enable the SaaS business to function, including authentication, authorization, notification platform, and integrations. The integrations include in-house developed ones like GitHub, Slack, and Jira, as well as third-party integrations like Linear built on our integration platform. We are seeking a Senior Software Engineer to lead this team.

In this role you will

Lead the design, development, and maintenance of integrations with other SaaS services using Django (Python) and React (TypeScript) in our open-source codebase, setting technical direction and driving best practices. To support the growing scope, it's important to build scalable solutions having developer efficiency in mind.

Define and implement reusable API solutions to standardize functionality across the organization, such as shared filtering and query patterns, and create a strategic roadmap to drive adoption and consistency across all teams at Sentry.

Propose innovative product features to enhance Sentry’s integration capabilities with other SaaS apps.

Work closely with the Engineering Manager to help the team prioritize between parallel work streams.

Lead engineering initiatives to create tools and processes that enable engineers to test and debug faster, improving overall productivity and operational excellence.

Build tests and set up monitoring for your work to maintain a high engineering standard for Sentry.

Foster growth and raise the team’s technical aptitude through code review and mentorship.

You’ll love this job if you

You are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create a great product experience.

You have good intuitions to recognize a great developer experience on the API layer and product layer, and you strive to make sure you are shipping features that raises that bar for us.

You operate with a high level of ownership over the outcomes of your work, and you expect the same from your team.

You have excellent organization skills and you can articulate priorities to the team. You understand the challenge of shipping new features while maintaining existing functionality, and you have found the balance between them in previous roles.

You want to be the change you seek in the world of developer tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product.

Qualifications

8+ years of professional software engineering experience.

2+ years of experience in leading software engineering teams to execute on projects in parallel.

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience.

Strong experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages).

Working experience with React/Typescript (or similar frameworks and languages) to be self-sufficient on simple changes.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $206,000 to $231,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

