Sentry Events:
Code of Conduct
In the interest of fostering an open and welcoming environment, we as attendees, speakers, tweeters, contributors, supporters, and maintainers pledge to making participation in our event and our community a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation.
Examples of behavior that contributes to creating a positive environment include: - Using welcoming and inclusive language - Being respectful of differing viewpoints and experiences - Gracefully accepting constructive criticism - Focusing on what is best for the community - Showing empathy towards other community members Examples of unacceptable behavior by participants include: - The use of sexualized language or imagery and unwelcome sexual attention or advances - Trolling, insulting/derogatory comments, and personal or political attacks - Public or private harassment - Publishing others' private information, such as a physical or electronic address, without explicit permission - Other conduct which could reasonably be considered inappropriate in a professional setting
Event hosts are responsible for clarifying the standards of acceptable behavior and are expected to take appropriate and fair corrective action in response to any instances of unacceptable behavior. Event hosts have the right and responsibility to remove, edit, or reject messages, comments, commits, code, wiki edits, issues, and other contributions that are not aligned to this Code of Conduct, or to ban temporarily or permanently any participant for other behaviors that they deem inappropriate, threatening, offensive, or harmful. These include on our GitHub repositories, social channels (e.g. Discord, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn), and at our events, where banning will include asking participants who have violated the code of conduct to leave the event.
This Code of Conduct applies within all event spaces, both virtual and in-person, and it also applies when an individual is representing a company, project, or community in public spaces. Examples of representing a company, project, or community include using an official project e-mail address, posting via an official social media account, or acting as an appointed representative at an virtual or in-person event. Representation of a project may be further defined and clarified by event hosts.
Instances of abusive, harassing, or otherwise unacceptable behavior may be reported by contacting the event team at conduct@sentry.io. All complaints will be reviewed and investigated and will result in a response that is deemed necessary and appropriate to the circumstances. The event team is obligated to maintain confidentiality with regard to the reporter of an incident. Further details of specific enforcement policies may be posted separately. Event hosts who do not follow or enforce the Code of Conduct in good faith may face temporary or permanent repercussions as determined by other members of the event's leadership.
This Code of Conduct is adapted from the Contributor Covenant, version 1.4, available at https://www.contributor-covenant.org/version/1/4/code-of-conduct.html
For answers to common questions about this code of conduct, seehttps://www.contributor-covenant.org/faq
