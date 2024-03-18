Sentry Launch Week

We’ll be showing off new features and products all week long, so get comfy. Tune in to Sentry’s YouTube and Discord daily at 9am PT to hear the latest scoop.
|March 18, 9 am PT
|Introducing Metrics for Developers: now in beta
|March 19, 9 am PT
|Troubleshooting Performance Problems
|March 20, 9 am PT
|Fix Smarter with AI
|March 21, 9 am PT
|Break Production Less
|March 22, 9 am PT
|Make Debugging Fun (Maybe)
Metrics for Developers
Today, Sentry metrics in beta and free to use – eligible users will now see Metrics in their Sentry accounts.
Troubleshooting Performance Problems
Today, we’re making it even easier to find and solve user-impacting issues with INP, improved tracing experience, and a new workflow for mobile cold and warm starts.
Fix Smarter with AI
Autofix uses an agent-based architecture to break the process of evaluating and fixing a Sentry issue into manageable units of work.
AI-powered Autofix debugs & fixes your code in minutes
See how we use AI to make debugging with Sentry even faster.
Break Production Less
Learn about our pre-release platform with Bundle Analysis, Test Analytics, and AI-Powered Code Review.
