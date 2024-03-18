Sentry Launch Week

Ready for liftoff

We’ll be showing off new features and products all week long, so get comfy. Tune in to Sentry’s YouTube and Discord daily at 9am PT to hear the latest scoop.

Agenda

March 18, 9 am PTIntroducing Metrics for Developers: now in beta
March 19, 9 am PTTroubleshooting Performance Problems
March 20, 9 am PTFix Smarter with AI
March 21, 9 am PTBreak Production Less
March 22, 9 am PTMake Debugging Fun (Maybe)

Day 1 - Introducing Metrics for Developers: now in beta

Today, Sentry metrics in beta and free to use – eligible users will now see Metrics in their Sentry accounts.

Measure what matters with Metrics

Teams can monitor and visualize custom metrics to make it easy to spot any issues.

Day 2 - Troubleshooting Performance Problems

Today, we’re making it even easier to find and solve user-impacting issues with INP, improved tracing experience, and a new workflow for mobile cold and warm starts.

INP, tracing, and mobile app starts: move faster and solve real user pain with Sentry Performance

See all of our new performance features to help you find and solve user-impacting issues.

Day 3 - Fix Smarter with AI

Autofix uses an agent-based architecture to break the process of evaluating and fixing a Sentry issue into manageable units of work.

AI-powered Autofix debugs & fixes your code in minutes

See how we use AI to make debugging with Sentry even faster.

Using machine learning to focus on issues that matter

Learn how we’re using machine learning to improve issue creation and alerts.

Day 4 - Break Production Less

Learn about our pre-release platform with Bundle Analysis, Test Analytics, and AI-Powered Code Review.

Introducing Codecov’s Pre-release Focus

We’re expanding beyond code coverage to bring you the foundation for our pre-release platform.

Day 5 - Make Debugging Fun (Maybe)

See how we’ve improved across all Sentry features to make debugging faster and easier.

Five improvements to Make Debugging Less Terrible

We shipped five quality-of-life improvements addressing the following problems.

