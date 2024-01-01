Put Issues in the Right Hands

With Issue Owners, you can find, assign, and alert the right developer for the job.

Own your workflow

Create rules to decide which user or team should own an issue. You can designate owners for different parts of the code based on files in the stack trace, request URLs, or event tags.

See the docs

Tag teams in advance

Assign people or entire teams to a single project and as owners for specific issues. You can automatically assign issues to their respective owners, or alert the owners about the issue, allowing you to find the developer with the most context about a fix.

See the docs

We do other cool things too

BreadcrumbsContextCross Project IssuesCustom QueriesDashboardsDistributed TracingOwnersReleasesStacktrace
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.