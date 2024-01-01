Finding the right answer to your errors starts with asking the right query.
With Custom Queries in Discover, you’re able to get to the root cause of an error
in ways that pre-built queries can’t.
Build and share custom views to keep a pulse on the most critical parts of your business. Correlate release health with latency and alert spike to learn where to focus engineering effort. Track release frequency, version quality over time, issues by customer or region, or literally anything you can query.
Custom Queries help you determine which parts of your code are directly responsible for the most errors or which locations are encountering the most problems. For example, Custom Query histograms can segment errors on certain users, so you can see whether multiple conditions contribute to an issue. And you can receive real-time alerts based on any custom query you construct.
With Discover, you can navigate through the results of your error or performance queries across multiple projects. And with our interactive query map, you can distribute your custom data across a variety of Y-Axis filters: Count, Average Transaction Duration, Unique User Count and much more.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.