Sentry on Azure

Using Sentry with Azure makes debugging as painless as possible, so you can keep everything up and running.

Getting Started is Simple

Add @sentry/node as a dependency:

npm install --save @sentry/node

Then set up Sentry error logging for an Azure Function:

"use strict";

const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");

Sentry.init({
  dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",
});

module.exports = async function(context, req) {
  try {
    await notExistFunction();
  } catch (e) {
    Sentry.captureException(e);
    await Sentry.flush(2000);
  }

  context.res = {
    status: 200,
    body: "Hello from Azure Cloud Function!",
  };
};

Code-Level Visibility

View stack traces on issues, user-agent information, and all the metadata around an issue for all the context needed to resolve the issue.

Quickly Identify Function Latencies

Trace those ten-second page loads to poor-performing API calls and slow database queries. The event detail waterfall visually highlights what calls are giving your customers a poor experience.

Fill in the Gaps

See what happened leading up to the issue. Get function execution details including function metadata, execution time, Amazon Resource Name, and function identity.

FAQs

Sentry uses run-time instrumentation to capture errors. This allows users to get to the root of the problems using stack traces, breadcrumbs, function context and environment context.

CloudWatch/Stackdriver logs and metrics are hard to use to debug issues. The information is limited to some log statements and usually don't have the context needed to debug issues.

Sentry uses run-time instrumentation to get real time visibility into execution environment and report all relevant info to be able to quickly debug issues. For example source code visibility when issues occur.

CloudWatch or Stackdriver log forwarding requires parsing through logs and usually are limited to details that already exist in logs.

Sentry supports distributed tracing in addition to error monitoring for serverless functions.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

