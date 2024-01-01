Sentry for Breakpad

Your apps are crashing everywhere, but you can easily capture all that crash data thanks to the magic of Breakpad.
Conceived initially by Microsoft for crash reports on Windows, minidumps have become an accessible format for all sorts of native crashes. You can generate and upload minidumps yourself using Breakpad, use a higher-level SDK for platforms with built-in support for native crashes like Cocoa or Electron, and use them to triage issues with C++.
Collect native crash events in your issue stream, grouped by their crash location. See detailed stack traces with resolved function names, file location, and CPU register values. Assign issues to the engineers — or teams — who wrote the code that broke everything. (Obviously that would never, ever be you.)
Event trails detail what the app was doing before any error occurred. Is the problem actually outside of your code? Was it caused by something another team wrote that broke the API you’re using? Sentry can tell you that too.
Record events even when devices are offline or in airplane mode, then send errors as soon as connection is regained.
Record environment and state details so you can recreate bugs, whether you’re targeting Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android.
Use Sentry’s tag distribution graph to isolate and prioritize any error by seeing how often it occurs in context.
Find answers to key questions: How actionable is the error? Can I just ignore it?
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.
If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.
Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.
Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.