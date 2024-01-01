Sentry for Breakpad

Your apps are crashing everywhere, but you can easily capture all that crash data thanks to the magic of Breakpad.

Getting Started is Simple

Conceived initially by Microsoft for crash reports on Windows, minidumps have become an accessible format for all sorts of native crashes. You can generate and upload minidumps yourself using Breakpad, use a higher-level SDK for platforms with built-in support for native crashes like Cocoa or Electron, and use them to triage issues with C++.

Stop Guessing

Collect native crash events in your issue stream, grouped by their crash location. See detailed stack traces with resolved function names, file location, and CPU register values. Assign issues to the engineers — or teams — who wrote the code that broke everything. (Obviously that would never, ever be you.)

See The Big Picture

Event trails detail what the app was doing before any error occurred. Is the problem actually outside of your code? Was it caused by something another team wrote that broke the API you’re using? Sentry can tell you that too.

No WiFi? No Problem.

Record events even when devices are offline or in airplane mode, then send errors as soon as connection is regained.

Bugs are dumb. You probably aren’t.

Record environment and state details so you can recreate bugs, whether you’re targeting Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android.

Use Sentry’s tag distribution graph to isolate and prioritize any error by seeing how often it occurs in context.

Find answers to key questions: How actionable is the error? Can I just ignore it?

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

Sentry supports every major language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

