Get the SDK from pub.dev by adding the following to your pubspec.yaml:

dependencies:
  sentry: ^7.14.0

Import Sentry and initialize it:

import 'package:sentry/sentry.dart';

Future<void> main() async {
  await Sentry.init((options) => options.dsn = 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>');
}

Dart Application Monitoring

See Dart app crash reports with details like filename and line number so you never have to guess or dig through an Dart error log. Filter and group Dart exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise. Monitor errors at scale without impacting throughput in production.

Complete Dart Stack Traces

See an event trail to know what the app was doing before any error occurred. Record Dart stack traces even when devices are offline or in airplane mode, then send errors as soon as connection is regained.

Dart Crash Reporting

Improve workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark errors as resolved and prioritize live issues. Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release. Add commit data to automatically suggest an owner of each application error and instantly send deploy emails.

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

Sentry supports every major language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

