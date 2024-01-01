Using Sentry with AWS Lambda and Python makes debugging as painless as possible, so you can keep everything up and running.
Install our Python SDK using
pip:
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
Then use the AWS Lambda integration for the Python SDK like this:
import sentry_sdk from sentry_sdk.integrations.aws_lambda import AwsLambdaIntegration sentry_sdk.init( dsn="https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", integrations=[AwsLambdaIntegration()], traces_sample_rate=1.0, # adjust the sample rate in production as needed ) def my_function(event, context): # ...
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.See all platforms
View stack traces on issues, user-agent information, and all the metadata around an issue for all the context needed to resolve the issue.
Trace those ten-second page loads to poor-performing API calls and slow database queries. The event detail waterfall visually highlights what calls are giving your customers a poor experience.
See what happened leading up to the issue. Get function execution details including function metadata, execution time, Amazon Resource Name, and function identity.
Learn from issues and release data to uncover trends and identify opportunities across your entire system .
Sentry uses run-time instrumentation to capture errors. This allows users to get to the root of the problems using stack traces, breadcrumbs, function context and environment context.
CloudWatch/Stackdriver logs and metrics are hard to use to debug issues. The information is limited to some log statements and usually don't have the context needed to debug issues.
Sentry uses run-time instrumentation to get real time visibility into execution environment and report all relevant info to be able to quickly debug issues. For example source code visibility when issues occur.
CloudWatch or Stackdriver log forwarding requires parsing through logs and usually are limited to details that already exist in logs.
Sentry supports distributed tracing in addition to error monitoring for serverless functions.
You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.