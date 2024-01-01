Unreal Engine Crash Reporting

Your games crash. Then your players get mad. Then they yell at you on Twitter. Let’s fix that. Sentry for Unreal Engine alerts you to crashes in your games while providing the detailed context you need to fix the issue.
Sentry for Unreal alerts you to crashes in your games while providing the detailed context you need to fix the issue, ASAP. You can install the Sentry SDK or alternatively, use only the Unreal Engine Crash Reporter. This is provided out of the box by Epic Games.
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.See all platforms
The addition of Unreal’s crash report uncovers full visibility into the crash’s full impact. See error details like function name and line number. Capture your game’s crashes at scale without throwing your laptop across the room.
Event trails detail what was happening in the game before a crash occurs. Find and fix these issues before more than a small percentage of your users have smashed their screens in frustration.
Record events even when devices are offline or in airplane mode, then send errors as soon as connection is regained.
Record environment and state details so you can recreate bugs, no matter how your players access and interact with the game.
Use Sentry’s tag distribution graph to isolate and prioritize any error by seeing how often it occurs in context.
Find answers to key questions: How actionable is the error? Can I just ignore it?
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.