Acceptable Use Policy

Last updated on December 7, 2022

This Acceptable Use Policy (this “Policy”) describes prohibited uses of the Service offered by Sentry and our websites (the“Site”). Sentry may modify this Policy at any time by posting a revised version on the Site. By using the Service or accessing the Site, you agree to the latest version of this Policy. If you violate this Policy or authorize or assist others to do so, we may suspend or terminate your use of the Service.

  • You may not use the Site or the Service to store or transmit any viruses, software routines, or other code designed to permit anyone to access in an unauthorized manner, disable, erase, or otherwise harm software, hardware, or data, or to perform any other harmful actions.
  • You may not use the Site or the Service or any product thereof for any illegal or unauthorized purpose, or in a manner which violates any laws or regulations in your jurisdiction.
  • You may not use the Service in support of a business, software, or other material that is dedicated to — or focused on facilitating or encouraging — discriminatory, malicious, or harmful speech or actions. This includes, but is not limited to, hate speech and any other material that Sentry reasonably believes degrades, intimidates, or incites violence against people based on gender, race, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity, disability, national origin, religion, or other protected categories.
