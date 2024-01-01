Solve Sentry Issues with GitHub Copilot

AI-powered debugging with Sentry

Understand the root cause of errors and generate a fix within VS Code and GitHub.

With Sentry’s GitHub Copilot integration, you can interact with a Sentry agent through GitHub Copilot in VS Code and GitHub Issues. With context from Sentry and your GitHub repositories, you can resolve code-related issues faster.

  • View Sentry Issue debugging context through one interface in VS Code or GitHub
  • Quickly see potential root causes behind the problem
  • Ask Copilot to generate code to address the error
  • Copy-paste the suggested code and push the fix

As we bring these features to Sentry, data privacy is a top priority. To use this feature, your organization must have GitHub integrated with Sentry, and agree to the Sentry GitHub Copilot extension’s terms and conditions when installing it.

Join the waitlist for early access

Found in Settings > General Settings > Organization Slug in Sentry
