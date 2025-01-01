Sentry Autofix Giveaway

Cryptids live amongst us. We’ve all seen pics of Loch Ness and Bigfoot, but now we’re calling for Autofix. Was there an error you couldn’t figure out, but Autofix could? Share your story on Twitter with #AutofixEncounters, the 8 most obscure cases will get a PS5.How to Enter
Sentry will host the competition weekly for four weeks.
When the contest is hosted on X, Sentry will select the most obscure bug that was fixed with autofix.
Submissions may be screenshotted and used as content on Sentry’s social media.
Winners will be notified by the end of the following week through a direct message on X from the @getsentry account.
Throughout the 4-week contest, participants will only be able to win one gift on X.
Code covers item & shipping. Shipment is made by our fulfillment provider from the United States. Unfortunately at this time we do not ship to any country listed as ‘Restricted’ or ‘High-Risk’ under our fulfillment provider’s shipping policy.
Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy apply.
