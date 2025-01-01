Sentry Autofix Giveaway

Terms and Conditions

Sentry will host the competition weekly for four weeks.

When the contest is hosted on X, Sentry will select the most obscure bug that was fixed with autofix.

Submissions may be screenshotted and used as content on Sentry’s social media.

Winners will be notified by the end of the following week through a direct message on X from the @getsentry account.

Throughout the 4-week contest, participants will only be able to win one gift on X.

Code covers item & shipping. Shipment is made by our fulfillment provider from the United States. Unfortunately at this time we do not ship to any country listed as ‘Restricted’ or ‘High-Risk’ under our fulfillment provider’s shipping policy.

Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy apply.