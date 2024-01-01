100k Sentry Drops

Terms and Conditions

Tax conditions apply for individuals receiving combined prize winnings valued at or over $600. We tried to avoid this, but we wanted to give big prizes. And our legal team wanted us to follow the law. We’ll send you the tax form if you claim $600+ in prizes, just fill it out, email it back to us, and we’ll ship you your winnings.

Each code we release will be for one specific item.

1 code = 1 item. You can’t keep using the same code to claim multiples of the same prize. But you can find new codes to claim different prizes. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash value or substituted.

While supplies last. As long as inventory is still available, codes can be used to claim the prize.

Code covers item & shipping. Shipping is subject to our shipping policy.