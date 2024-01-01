100k Sentry Drops

Thanks to you, we’ve recently hit 100k orgs, and it’s got us feeling good. So good that we’re giving away $100,000 worth of free stuff to all our favorite developers (aka, you).
Over the next few months, we’ll be randomly dropping codes to our swag store which will unlock cool prizes. All you need to do is find a code and claim that prize.Get Started
Look out for clues and codes, they’ll be scattered around our socials and beyond.
Once you’ve found a code, head over to The Sentry Shop to claim your prize.
The fun doesn’t end there. Keep looking for new clues and codes, more drops are coming.
Bug Slayer Tees
Flat bill caps black on black
Coming Soon
Ain't Broke Tees
Coming Soon
Flat bill caps white on black
Coming Soon
Works on My Machine Tees
Coming Soon
Airpods
Coming Soon
Air Force 1s
Coming Soon
Sh*t Happens Poop Bags
Coming Soon
Playstation 5s
Coming Soon
DJ Hoodies
Coming Soon
Mouses
Coming Soon
Controllers
Tax conditions apply for winners receiving an item(s) valued at or over $600. See Terms & Conditions for more.
Don’t know where to start? Here are a few places to poke around for clues and codes.
Tax conditions apply for individuals receiving combined prize winnings valued at or over $600. We tried to avoid this, but we wanted to give big prizes. And our legal team wanted us to follow the law. We’ll send you the tax form if you claim $600+ in prizes, just fill it out, email it back to us, and we’ll ship you your winnings.
Each code we release will be for one specific item.
1 code = 1 item. You can’t keep using the same code to claim multiples of the same prize. But you can find new codes to claim different prizes. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash value or substituted.
While supplies last. As long as inventory is still available, codes can be used to claim the prize.
Code covers item & shipping. Shipping is subject to our shipping policy.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.