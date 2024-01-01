100k Sentry Drops

Thanks to you, we’ve recently hit 100k orgs, and it’s got us feeling good. So good that we’re giving away $100,000 worth of free stuff to all our favorite developers (aka, you).

Over the next few months, we’ll be randomly dropping codes to our swag store which will unlock cool prizes. All you need to do is find a code and claim that prize.

Prizes
How this works

Discover

Look out for clues and codes, they’ll be scattered around our socials and beyond.

Claim

Once you’ve found a code, head over to The Sentry Shop to claim your prize.

Repeat

The fun doesn’t end there. Keep looking for new clues and codes, more drops are coming.

Handsome Rewards

Bug Slayer Tees

Flat bill caps black on black

Ain't Broke Tees

Flat bill caps white on black

Works on My Machine Tees

Airpods

Air Force 1s

Sh*t Happens Poop Bags

Playstation 5s

DJ Hoodies

Mouses

Controllers

Tax conditions apply for winners receiving an item(s) valued at or over $600. See Terms & Conditions for more.

Let the hunt begin

Don’t know where to start? Here are a few places to poke around for clues and codes.

Terms and Conditions

Tax conditions apply for individuals receiving combined prize winnings valued at or over $600. We tried to avoid this, but we wanted to give big prizes. And our legal team wanted us to follow the law. We’ll send you the tax form if you claim $600+ in prizes, just fill it out, email it back to us, and we’ll ship you your winnings.

Each code we release will be for one specific item.

1 code = 1 item. You can’t keep using the same code to claim multiples of the same prize. But you can find new codes to claim different prizes. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash value or substituted.

While supplies last. As long as inventory is still available, codes can be used to claim the prize.

Code covers item & shipping. Shipping is subject to our shipping policy.

