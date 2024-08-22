Resources

Party like a Drop Star

event

To keep the party going we’re hosting three celebrations IRL. San Francisco, New York, and London—come hang!

Each party will be specially tailored to the city, so if you like your city, then you’ll probably like the party. We’ll have music, food, drinks, and, as one would think, drops.


RSVP now to save your seat - spots are limited.

New York, NY
Thursday, August 22, 2024
6:00 - 9:00 PM ET
VERSA Rooftop Bar
218 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001

San Francisco, CA
Thursday, August 29, 2024
6:00 - 9:00 PM PT
Spin SF
690 Folsom St #100, San Francisco, CA 94107

London, UK
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
6:00 - 9:00 PM BST
Ballie Ballerson
97-113 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3BS, United Kingdom

FAQs

Technically there is no deadline, but spots for each party are limited so once we hit max capacity, we will be shutting down registrations.

Developer friends and colleagues are welcome! Each person attending though must have successfully registered and have a confirmed RSVP.

Please send an email to events@sentry.io stating the city you registered for and let us know you can’t make it anymore.

Nope, come as you are! Casual and comfortable is welcome :)

Terms and Conditions

Tax conditions apply for individuals to receive combined prize winnings valued at or over $600. We tried to avoid this, but we wanted to give big prizes. And our legal team wanted us to follow the law. We’ll provide you with the tax form if applicable, just fill it out and you can claim your winnings.

