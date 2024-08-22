Party like a Drop Star

To keep the party going we’re hosting three celebrations IRL. San Francisco, New York, and London—come hang!
Each party will be specially tailored to the city, so if you like your city, then you’ll probably like the party. We’ll have music, food, drinks, and, as one would think, drops.
New York, NY
Thursday, August 22, 2024
6:00 - 9:00 PM ET
VERSA Rooftop Bar
218 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001
San Francisco, CA
Thursday, August 29, 2024
6:00 - 9:00 PM PT
Spin SF
690 Folsom St #100, San Francisco, CA 94107
London, UK
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
6:00 - 9:00 PM BST
Ballie Ballerson
97-113 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3BS, United Kingdom
Technically there is no deadline, but spots for each party are limited so once we hit max capacity, we will be shutting down registrations.
Developer friends and colleagues are welcome! Each person attending though must have successfully registered and have a confirmed RSVP.
Please send an email to events@sentry.io stating the city you registered for and let us know you can’t make it anymore.
Nope, come as you are! Casual and comfortable is welcome :)
Tax conditions apply for individuals to receive combined prize winnings valued at or over $600. We tried to avoid this, but we wanted to give big prizes. And our legal team wanted us to follow the law. We’ll provide you with the tax form if applicable, just fill it out and you can claim your winnings.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.