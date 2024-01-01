Set up Performance Monitoring With Tonal

We’re drowning in dashboards with no clues or clear steps to help us take action on our app’s performance. But as our eyes glaze over, we’re missing bugs and slowdowns sometimes weeks too late.
Join our interactive co-working session with Max Lapides, Senior Manager of Mobile Software Engineering at Tonal, and learn how to customize performance monitoring in real time with our latest product updates.
In this live session, you’ll get help from Sentry experts who will walk through how to get the most out of your setup to take the slog out of troubleshooting latency issues and:
Senior Developer Advocate, Sentry
Senior Manager, Mobile Software Engineering Tonal
Developer Advocate, Sentry
