Scaling complex frontend projects: best practices from Unity

Building large scale frontend projects is complex, demanding careful planning, organization, and management. Whether you are building a SaaS application, e-commerce platform, or media network, these projects require a focus on performance, collaboration, testing, and maintenance over time.

In this fireside chat, Joona Rahko, Principal Software Engineer at Unity, will share best practices that he’s learned from managing large scale projects for the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. He’ll cover topics such as:

  • Monitoring and maintaining large code bases
  • Identifying and reporting on key health and performance metrics
  • Managing incidents, alerting, and errors effectively

Featuring

  • Joona Rahko

  • Don Dianda

