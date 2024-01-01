Resources

You've instrumented performance...now what?

Sarah has an app and turned performance monitoring on and has a slowdown but doesn’t know where to start to fix it…

Ben has the guide to diving into Performance with Sentry.

You have a laptop, computer, or comodor64.

Together, we discovered:

  • Why we start with the Trends tab
  • How to avoid making your teammates mad with too many alerts
  • The magic of custom dashboards with relevant information (that your boss has been asking for…)

Featuring

  • Sarah Guthals

    Director of DevRel, Sentry

  • Ben Pepper

    Solutuons Engineer, Sentry

