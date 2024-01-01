You've instrumented performance...now what?

Sarah has an app and turned performance monitoring on and has a slowdown but doesn’t know where to start to fix it…

Ben has the guide to diving into Performance with Sentry.

You have a laptop, computer, or comodor64.

Together, we discovered:

Why we start with the Trends tab

How to avoid making your teammates mad with too many alerts

The magic of custom dashboards with relevant information (that your boss has been asking for…)

