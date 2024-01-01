Resources

Pair Programming Our Way Through the Sentry Native SDK

VideoWebinarBest Practices

In this pair programming session between Jan Michael Auer (the engineer working on our Native SDK) and Liz Krane (our resident Developer Advocate) we look at how to set up and configure the Native SDK.

Next, we ensure Sentry has full access to your debug files so we can give you specifics about crashes and get right to the root cause of problems through suspect commits and better grouping of errors. We run, crash, and debug an application in real time so you can see exactly how to tackle Native issues as they arise.

