Resources

DevOps.JS Workshop: Tracking Errors and Slowdowns Across JS applications Using Sentry

VideoJavaScriptEventsError

Join Simon Zhong, Sentry Sales Engineer, as he goes through setting up Sentry step-by-step to get visibility into our frontend and backend. Once integrated, he will track and triage errors + transactions surfaced by Sentry from our services to understand why/where/how errors and slowdowns occurred within our application code.

This workshop took place live at DevOps.JS Conference on March 21, 2022.

Featuring

  • Simon Zhong

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.