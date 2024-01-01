DevOps.JS Workshop: Tracking Errors and Slowdowns Across JS applications Using Sentry

Join Simon Zhong, Sentry Sales Engineer, as he goes through setting up Sentry step-by-step to get visibility into our frontend and backend. Once integrated, he will track and triage errors + transactions surfaced by Sentry from our services to understand why/where/how errors and slowdowns occurred within our application code.

This workshop took place live at DevOps.JS Conference on March 21, 2022.

Featuring