Does your Open Source Strategy need supercharging?

Many companies rely on Open Source technology at their core, but these projects are often maintained by individuals. This creates significant supply chain risks, as critical infrastructure supported by individuals can become attractive targets.

As a technology leader, should you be paying closer attention to your Open Source investments? Should you be funding more Open Source development? How can you supercharge these efforts?

In this session, we explored these questions and discussed strategies to address supply chain risks, bolster Open Source investments, and ensure your organization is better prepared.

Missed it? Watch the recording to catch up on the discussion.

