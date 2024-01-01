How Instacart Rebuilt Their Release Monitoring Workflow

For a company like Instacart, one of the largest grocery delivery services in the US, a single bug in the codebase could impact millions of customers, shoppers, and their orders. When it came to a major release last year, Instacart’s infrastructure engineering team realized their existing workflow for monitoring the health of hundreds of microservices was no longer sustainable. They needed a better way to detect issues in their codebase before they impacted users.
Join Igor Dobrovitski, Infrastructure Software Engineer at Instacart, and Dhrumil Parekh, PM at Sentry, as they walk through how Instacart used Sentry’s APIs to build a custom internal integration that automatically analyzes new software releases of their front-end and back-end services. In this workshop, we’ll cover:
At Sentry, we were curious about how developers were building on our tools to solve their problems. So we decided to ask them. This workshop series highlights the stories of developers who have built tools that extend Sentry’s code observability capabilities, from public integrations to internal tooling. Every episode, a new developer tells us what, why, and how they built what they did, along with the value it brings to their end users and any advice they have for others looking to build on Sentry.
Infrustructure Software Engineering Instacart
Senior Product Manager Sentry Sentry
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.