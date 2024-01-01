How Instacart Rebuilt Their Release Monitoring Workflow

For a company like Instacart, one of the largest grocery delivery services in the US, a single bug in the codebase could impact millions of customers, shoppers, and their orders. When it came to a major release last year, Instacart’s infrastructure engineering team realized their existing workflow for monitoring the health of hundreds of microservices was no longer sustainable. They needed a better way to detect issues in their codebase before they impacted users.

Join Igor Dobrovitski, Infrastructure Software Engineer at Instacart, and Dhrumil Parekh, PM at Sentry, as they walk through how Instacart used Sentry’s APIs to build a custom internal integration that automatically analyzes new software releases of their front-end and back-end services. In this workshop, we’ll cover:

Why Instacart built an integration with Sentry

What the development process was like

How the team monitors and triages release health with the integration

Tips and tricks when building with Sentry

At Sentry, we were curious about how developers were building on our tools to solve their problems. So we decided to ask them. This workshop series highlights the stories of developers who have built tools that extend Sentry’s code observability capabilities, from public integrations to internal tooling. Every episode, a new developer tells us what, why, and how they built what they did, along with the value it brings to their end users and any advice they have for others looking to build on Sentry.

Featuring