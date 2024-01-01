How Klaviyo Automates Issue Management to Monitor Code at Scale

Does inefficiency cause you to feel some unspeakable slam-your-head-against-the-keyboard rage?

When the team at Klaviyo — one of the fastest-growing marketing automation platforms — faced these problems, they opted to update their system by automating their application monitoring and resolution process.

Join us as Klaviyo’s Daniel Kezerashvili, Senior Engineering Manager, talks to our very own Ecosystem PM, Phillip Jones, about quickly finding the right people at the right time to fix the right issue, keeping all heads upright and away from keyboards.

In this session we’ll:

Discuss how Klaviyo went from maintaining multiple scripts for issue management to automating it through Sentry.

Learn how to automatically assign issues and alert the corresponding team or individual.

Get a sneak-peek into what Sentry is shipping next to improve your workflow.

Featuring