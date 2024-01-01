How Monday.com Accelerates Time to Triage with Code Observability

Monday.com was on a mission to better aggregate and manage server errors for their monolith backend. But, what started as a minor change turned into a “life-changing decision”—their words, not ours—to incorporate a whole new workflow for frontend, backend, and soon mobile.

Join Software Engineer Roni Avidov as she explains how Monday.com started monitoring their client-side app alongside their backend to quickly uncover blindspots and accelerate time to resolution by nearly 20 minutes per issue.

In this session, Monday.com will dive into their workflow and share how they:

Consolidated application monitoring to reduce back-and-forth between teams

Use Dashboards and Discover to enrich their triage process

Group issues to reduce noise

Triage tickets with Code Owners and Slack to take action faster

Featuring