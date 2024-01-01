Resources

Workshop: Identify, Trace, and Fix Endpoint Regression Issues

Featuring

  • Tony Xiao
    Senior Software Engineer, Sentry

  • Lazar Nikolov
    Developer Advocate, Sentry

Whether it’s inefficient code, resource bottlenecks, or slow database calls, left undetected, performance regressions can bring your app to a crawl.

Join engineer, Tony Xiao, as he demos the latest feature he built for Sentry Performance– automatic regression detection for your API endpoints.

In this session, we’ll cover:

  • How to trace end-to-end requests
  • Getting started with Performance Issues
  • How to identify the root cause of an endpoint regression

Sign up and bring your questions. We’ll have a live Q&A at the end of the session.

