Launch Week Day 1: Introducing Metrics for Developers

Today, Sentry metrics in beta and free to use – eligible users will now see Metrics in their Sentry accounts. This isn’t just another tool; it’s your new best friend for tracking the data points that matter most to you over time. With Metrics, you can pinpoint and resolve issues with correlated traces, ensuring your product/service/code is always running as intended.

If you don’t see Metrics, sign up here and we will give you access.

