Launch Week Day 1: Performance Monitoring for Every Developer

Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it difficult to connect that data back to the code you wrote. Sentry’s Performance monitoring product lets you cut through the noise by detecting real problems, then quickly takes you to the exact line of code responsible. The outcome: Less noise, more actionable results.

Today, we’re announcing two new features to help web, mobile, and backend developers discover and solve performance problems in their apps: Web Vitals and Function Regression Issues.

Read more on our blog

Featuring