Resources

Launch Week Day 2: Session Replay and User Feedback

VideoLaunchWeekEvents

We know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But some broken experiences simply won’t throw an exception. So we built a way to detect when your users are slamming their keys on the keyboard in frustration, and to even let them contact you directly when that doesn’t go their way.

Read more about Session Replay and User Feedback on our blog

Featuring

  • Jasmin Kassas

  • Michelle Zhang

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.