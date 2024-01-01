Launch Week Day 3: EU Data Residency & How We Built It | Sentry Launch Week

Like many of our customers, Sentry takes privacy and data sovereignty seriously. One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and we can’t do that with a US-only data-solution.

That’s why, starting next month all Sentry organizations will be able to choose where your Sentry data is hosted – either in the US or the EU.

Read more about EU Data Residency on our blog

Get more technical details about how we built it on our engineering blog

