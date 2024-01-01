Measuring Success Using Sentry

Neil Manvar (Solutions Engineer @Sentry) shows how to measure success using Org Stats, Project Details, and Custom Dashboards.
00:00 – Introduction
01:58 – Sentry Pillars
03:03 – Using Org Stats to see the big picture
04:48 – Using Project Details to measure project level metrics
08:18 – Using Custom Dashboards to visualize your application trends
23:58 – Q & A
