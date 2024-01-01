Node NYC Meetup August 2024

Join us for our first-ever Node meetup in New York. You’ll hear talks from Yagiz Napili and Jonas Badalic. Come hang with other Node devs in New York - food and drinks will also be provided.

Agenda

6:00pm: Doors open, food & drinks are served

6:30pm: Optimizing Life and Node.js by Yagiz Napili

7:00pm: Blood, Sweat and Node Native Addons by Jonas Badalic

7:30pm: Talk 3 (TBD)

8:00pm: Networking/mingling

9:00pm: Event close

Talk Details

Optimizing Life and Node.js by Yagiz Napili

In this talk, we will discuss general purpose optimizations. We will dive into recent optimizations that are done in Node.js core and how different it is from the real-world problems we face outside of our engineering works. Yagiz Nizipli will share some technical but funny details about the dark side of optimizations and how it relates to an “occupational hazard”.

Blood, Sweat and Node Native Addons by Jonas Badalic

Join Jonas as he shares his experience shipping Node native add-ons. He’ll go through what not to do, as well as some tips and tricks you can walk away with.

Event Location

The event will take place at Workhouse NYC (21 W 46th St, 11th floor, New York, NY 10036). We recommend taking public transit or rideshare (Uber/Lyft), as parking is extremely limited around the venue.

See you on the 21st! 👋