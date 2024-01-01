Minimizing HTTP Requests to Improve Performance

Welcome back to another episode of Sentry’s Snack of the Week.

Minimizing HTTP requests in number and size can definitely improve the performance of your application, but before you jump into only focusing on requests, consider taking a holistic look at your application and the data that makes it unique.

Check out this week’s Snack to learn more.

< Watch the previous Snack

Watch the Next Snack >

Featuring