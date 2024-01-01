Resources

TMW you update a backend library

Welcome back to another episode of Sentry’s Snack of the Week.

In this episode I talk a bit about about how we had to make the hard decision to switch up a backend library we were using so that we could reduce our stackwalking times.

Featuring

  • Sarah Guthals

    Director of DevRel, Sentry

