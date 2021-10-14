How Nextdoor Finds the Right Person (at the Right Time) to Fix the Right Issue
When it comes to managing alerts across projects, even the most mature engineering teams run into notification fatigue. Managers are often left to manually sift through the noise, prioritize the most critical issues, and assign them to the appropriate developer.
Join Phillip Jones (Product Manager @Sentry) and guest customer Can Zhang (Engineering Manager at Nextdoor) as they walk through a developer workflow from issue to resolution.
We’ll cover:
- How to set up percent-based issue alerts to minimize noise
- Getting the right issue to the right person with Code Owners
- Tracing a frontend issue from Slack alert to the backend performance slowdown
featuring
- Phillip Jones
Sentry
- Can Zhang
Contributor
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