How Nextdoor Finds the Right Person (at the Right Time) to Fix the Right Issue

Published: Oct 14, 2021

When it comes to managing alerts across projects, even the most mature engineering teams run into notification fatigue. Managers are often left to manually sift through the noise, prioritize the most critical issues, and assign them to the appropriate developer.

Join Phillip Jones (Product Manager @Sentry) and guest customer Can Zhang (Engineering Manager at Nextdoor) as they walk through a developer workflow from issue to resolution.

We’ll cover: