Sentry is headed to Google Cloud Next 2024

We’re getting ready for Google Cloud Next 2024, and since you’re on this page, we’re guessing you are too. Stop by booth #263 and learn how Sentry can help with your app’s errors and performance issues—from broken lines of code to crashes and API calls.
Conferences are busy. Help your future self out and block off a date and time with our technical experts to get a demo specific to your use case.
Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Where: TopGolf Las Vegas (4627 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV)
When: 7:00 - 10:00 PM PT
What better way to enjoy Google Cloud Next than with a few rounds of golf, delicious food and free drinks? Take a break from the conference and join us at TopGolf on April 9 from 7-10pm. Come by, relax, and hang with other devs and the Sentry team.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.