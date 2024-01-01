The Future of Frontend

Resources

Application Monitoring is more than just a failsafe for frontend development — it’s a competitive advantage that improves collaboration, code, customer happiness, and your own smug sense of self-satisfaction.

  • What the future has in store for web technologies from experts at Cloudflare, Next.js/Vercel, and Etsy.

  • How senior engineers at GitHub, Twitch TV, and Nextdoor solved some of the biggest issues with stability, monitoring, and outages.

  • How to build solutions for every and all platforms from engineers at Riot Games, Adobe, and Ionic.

And we dive deep into Sentry’s Application Monitoring pillars:

1) Error Monitoring
2) Performance Monitoring
3) Release Health
4) Ecosystem

0:53 - Session 1: The Future of Software

  • Keynote by David Cramer, CTO & Co-founder, Sentry.io.

22:47 - Session 2: Static to Dynamic and Back Again

  • From Apdex to Web Vitals, we spoke to experts from Cloudflare, Next.js/Vercel, and Etsy to learn what the future has in store for web technologies.

1:01:01 - Session 3: Operationalizing the Frontend

  • Incidents & outages, oh my. We talked with senior engineers from GitHub, Twitch TV, and Nextdoor on how they solve some of the biggest issues with stability, monitoring, and outages.

1:51:44 - Session 4: The Future of Cross-Platform

  • Operating Systems, Connected Devices, Microwave Ovens — we talked to leaders from Riot Games, Adobe, and Ionic to learn about how to build solutions for every and all platforms.

2:41:26 - Workshop 1: Error Monitoring with Will Capozzoli

3:20:34 - Workshop 2: Performance Monitoring with Neil Manvar and Jeremy Bourque

3:54:38 - Workshop 3: Release Health with Vu Ngo

4:23:29 - Workshop 4: Integration Platform with Meredith Heller

