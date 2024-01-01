The Future of Frontend

Application Monitoring is more than just a failsafe for frontend development — it’s a competitive advantage that improves collaboration, code, customer happiness, and your own smug sense of self-satisfaction.
What the future has in store for web technologies from experts at Cloudflare, Next.js/Vercel, and Etsy.
How senior engineers at GitHub, Twitch TV, and Nextdoor solved some of the biggest issues with stability, monitoring, and outages.
How to build solutions for every and all platforms from engineers at Riot Games, Adobe, and Ionic.
And we dive deep into Sentry’s Application Monitoring pillars:
1) Error Monitoring
2) Performance Monitoring
3) Release Health
4) Ecosystem
0:53 - Session 1: The Future of Software
22:47 - Session 2: Static to Dynamic and Back Again
1:01:01 - Session 3: Operationalizing the Frontend
1:51:44 - Session 4: The Future of Cross-Platform
2:41:26 - Workshop 1: Error Monitoring with Will Capozzoli
3:20:34 - Workshop 2: Performance Monitoring with Neil Manvar and Jeremy Bourque
3:54:38 - Workshop 3: Release Health with Vu Ngo
4:23:29 - Workshop 4: Integration Platform with Meredith Heller
