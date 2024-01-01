The Future of Open Source: Is It Sustainable?

Open Source projects are at the heart of most software that we depend on everyday. Community-supported volunteers work behind the scenes to make open source better for everyone, but it can be a thankless—and penny-pinching—job.
Is it sustainable?
Join us in this live virtual event with GitHub Sponsors to find out. We’ll showcase leading maintainers in the community and discuss the future of open source sustainability.
In this session, you’ll:
We’re excited to share their stories with you. Register today.
Head of Open Source Sentry Sentry
Staff Product Manager GitHub
cURL Maintainer wolfSSL
Maintainer Babel
Board of Directors Member Django Foundation
Director Encode OSS
Maintainer of @dnd-kit
Maintainer Tokio
