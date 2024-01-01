Resources

Tracing for the Frontend (to the Backend)

VideoTracingWebinar

Dustin Bailey (Solutions Engineer) shows how developers can trace those pesky performance issues to poor-performing API calls & slow database queries across all your services, from the frontend to the backend.

We cover:

  • Questions Tracing helps developers answer
  • How measuring performance gives developers full context
  • Tracing workflows you can use to augment your existing error data

Featuring

  • Dustin Bailey

