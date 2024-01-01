Resources

Mobile Release Health: Track crash-free users, sessions, and adoption

VideoBest PracticesMobile Release HealthWebinar

Vu Ngo (Solutions Engineer at Sentry) tours us through Sentry’s Mobile Release Health functionality.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Enable your mobile SDK to capture sessions
  • Monitor health metrics to track crash-free rates & user adoptions rates
  • Track when your releases start to erode
  • Triage and resolve release issues

0:08 – Sentry Application Monitoring (a brief overview)
2:03 – Mobile Health Metrics (new UI and new event type)
5:45 – Mobile Health Release Demo
9:56 – Q & A

Visit site

Get in touch.

By filling out this form, you agree to our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.