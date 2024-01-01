Upgrading vs Migrating - How Atlassian Scaled Developer Efficiency in One Week

With millions of monthly active users across Bitbucket and Jira, Atlassian relied heavily on the real-time telemetry they got from their open source instance of Sentry. However, because it took the equivalent of two full-time engineers to maintain their out-of-date instance, Atlassian started to explore paths to upgrade or migrate to SaaS, as the risk of things breaking increased with each new release.
Join Senior Engineer Santosh Bala as he shares the good, bad, and unknowns of leading Atlassian’s surprisingly short migration from Sentry open source to SaaS, helping scale their engineering teams’ efficiency.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
Senior Engineer Atlassian
