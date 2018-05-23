Sentry Announces $16M Series B Round with NEA and Accel

New Products, New Executives and Half-million Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentry, the only APM for developers, announced a \$16M Series B funding round today, led by existing investors NEA and Accel. Unlike traditional monitoring focused on systems insights, Sentry enables modern software developers to directly and proactively resolve code issues anywhere in the application. With Sentry, companies cut time to resolution for application errors from five hours to five minutes. This latest round of funding supports the company’s exponential growth with more than 9,000 paying customers, tens-of-thousands of engineering orgs and a half-million developers using Sentry to turn errors into simple iteration.

“Sentry’s growth is a testament to the now-universal truth that app users everywhere expect a flawless experience free of bugs and crashes. Poor user experience kills companies,” said Dan Levine of Accel. “In order to keep moving forward as quickly as possible, product teams need to know that customers will never leave because of a broken app update. Sentry lets every developer build software that is functionally error-free.”

Named a Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Star, Sentry has also appointed several key executives to its management team, including VP of Sales Derek Sorkin, formerly Director of Sales at GitHub; VP of Infrastructure Vlad Cretu, formerly Head of Engineering, Hipchat Server and Data Center, at Atlassian; VP of Marketing Ryan Goldman, formerly Head of Marketing at SignalFx; and VP of Engineering Ben Vinegar, promoted from Head of Product Engineering. Sentry also opened its first Europe office in Vienna, Austria, led by Principal Engineer Armin Ronacher, the creator of popular development frameworks Flask and Jinja2.

Co-founded in 2008 by David Cramer and Chris Jennings, Sentry’s goal has been to limit the impact of incidents so that every developer could focus on what they do best: building software that improves customers’ lives. Sentry is now used by 40% of the Fortune 100, and its vision of modern application development and delivery aligns well with its industry-leading partners:

“Developers should not lose valuable time due to basic investigation and triage of issues in production,” said Lori Lamkin, Director of Program Management, Visual Studio Team Services, at Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to have Sentry as a DevOps partner, sharing Microsoft’s commitment to open source and helping teams collaborate and achieve more with modern development practices.”

“Sentry and GitHub are uniquely aligned: we’re both committed to a vibrant open source community, we want developers to do more of what they love, and we know that better code requires iteration,” said Matt Colyer, Director of Product Management at GitHub. “Best-in-breed monitoring is a must for modern development teams. Wide adoption and deep GitHub integrations through our Marketplace make Sentry an obvious partner for us.”

Introducing Sentry 9

Today Sentry also announced its latest 100% open-source release, Sentry 9. Sentry processes more than 360 billion errors a year for its users. Code issues can cost companies significant engineering time, resources and lost revenue. With Sentry 9, developers are able to integrate remediation into their existing workflow, reducing time to resolve errors from five hours to five minutes.

“Sentry has long believed that the line between developing production code and fixing production code is blurring,” said David Cramer. “Modern engineering teams know that faster issue resolution has value to their workflow and to the user’s experience. We built Sentry to make incidents easier to identify, manage and remediate with the least possible disruption to development productivity and business continuity. We are excited to see our momentum in this space.”

About Sentry

Sentry is APM for developers. More than a half-million engineers around the world use Sentry’s open-source, real-time platform to proactively detect and resolve errors anywhere in their applications. Sentry helps product teams resolve issues quickly within their existing development workflows and uniquely shows who wrote the code, when in the release history, where in the stack trace, and what app logic is broken. With Sentry, developers get insight into which bugs are impacting your business and whether there is a quick fix or a need to roll back. Sentry integrates with the tools developers already use, like GitHub, Slack, Microsoft VSTS, Bitbucket, Jira, Trello, and Heroku. More than 9,000 customers, including Airbnb, Dropbox, Merck, PayPal, The New York Times, Twitter, Epic Games and Uber use Sentry to turn errors into simple iterations. To get started, visit sentry.io.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With more than \$20 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm’s founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company’s lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm’s long track record of successful investing includes more than 220 portfolio company IPOs and more than 370 acquisitions. For additional information, visit nea.com.

About Accel

Accel partners with exceptional founders with unique insights, from inception through all phases of growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, DJI, Dropbox, Dropcam, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Jet, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Tenable and Vox Media are among the companies the firm has backed over the past 35 years. The firm seeks to understand entrepreneurs as individuals, appreciate their originality and play to their strengths. Because greatness doesn’t have a stereotype. For more, visit accel.com, facebook.com/accel or twitter.com/accel.

Additional Information