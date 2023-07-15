How can I abort a merge in Git and return my repository to its previous state?
We can use the
git merge command to abort a merge:
git merge --abort
Alternatively, we can use
git reset --hard HEAD or
git reset --merge, which will achieve the same thing.
Note that the presence of merge conflicts does not mean that we have to abort the merge. To successfully resolve the conflicts and complete the merge, see our answer about merge conflicts in Git.
