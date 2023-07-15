Answers by Sentry

The Problem

How can I abort a merge in Git and return my repository to its previous state?

The Solution

We can use the git merge command to abort a merge:

git merge --abort

Alternatively, we can use git reset --hard HEAD or git reset --merge, which will achieve the same thing.

Note that the presence of merge conflicts does not mean that we have to abort the merge. To successfully resolve the conflicts and complete the merge, see our answer about merge conflicts in Git.

