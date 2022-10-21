Asynchronous Callbacks in JavaScript

How do callbacks work in JavaScript?
Let’s say we have the following code:
function first() { console.log('First'); } function second() { console.log('Second'); } function third() { console.log('Third'); }
We call the functions in order like so:
first(); second(); third();
And we get the following output:
First Second Third
Let’s add a
setTimeout method in the second function, like so:
function first() { console.log('First'); } function second() { setTimeout(() => { console.log('Second'); }, 0); } function third() { console.log('Third'); }
Now if we call the functions in order as before, we get a different result:
First Third Second
Why does the
second function run after the
third function, even though the timer in the
setTimeout function is set to 0?
To understand why we are getting the unexpected output, we first need to understand the JavaScript event loop.
Since JavaScript is a single-threaded programming language, it can only process one statement at a time. To handle the asynchronous operations, like the
setTimeout() method, JavaScript uses a concept called the event loop.
According to the documentation:
JavaScript has a runtime model based on an event loop, which is responsible for executing the code, collecting and processing events, and executing queued sub-tasks.
The event loop keeps track of the order of execution using a stack and a message queue.
You can think of the stack as the execution area, where each function is added in order. The queue is a waiting area for the asynchronous functions.
Let’s take a high-level look at how the event loop will execute our three functions.
For the three functions without any asynchronous code, the browser will do the following:
Add
first() to the stack.
first() which will log
First to the console.
first() from the stack.
Add
second() to the stack.
second() which will log
Second to the console.
second() from the stack.
Add
third() to the stack.
third() which will log
Third to the console.
third() from the stack.
Check the queue for messages (functions waiting to be processed).
Execution cycle complete.
And we will get the following output, as expected:
First Second Third
When we add the
setTimeout() method to the second function, our execution steps look like the following:
Add
first() to the stack.
first() which will log
First to the console.
first() from the stack.
Add
second() to the stack.
second()
setTimeout() to the stack on top of
second().
setTimeout API, which will start a timer. At the end of the timer, the anonymous function will be added to the message queue.
setTimeout() from the stack.
second() from the stack.
Add
third() to the stack.
third() which will log
Third to the console.
third() from the stack.
Check the queue for messages.
setTimeout()
Add the anonymous function to the stack.
Second to the console.
Check the queue again for messages.
Execution cycle complete.
And we will get the following output:
First Third Second
The important thing to remember is that the timer in the
setTimeout() method does not set the time after which the code will execute. It sets the time after which the event loop will add the anonymous function to the queue.
If we were working with an external web API, the anonymous function would be added to the queue after the API has returned its data.
The timer, or any other asynchronous code, cannot add the anonymous function directly to the stack at the end of its completion as it would interrupt the currently running function.
And the event loop will execute any function in the message queue only after executing all the top-level functions.
If we want to delay the execution of the
third function until the
second function has been completed, we can use the
third function as a callback to the
second function by passing it as an argument to the
second function, like so:
function first() { console.log('First'); } function second(cb) { setTimeout(() => { console.log('Second'); // Execute the callback function cb(); }, 0); } function third() { console.log('Third'); } first(); second(third);
When we run the above code, we will get the desired output:
First Second Third
